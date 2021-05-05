Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 88,053 Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 389,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,053 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.24% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000.

Shares of SUSC stock opened at $27.21 on Wednesday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.09 and a 1 year high of $28.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.73.

