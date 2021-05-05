Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 308,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,698 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.56% of iShares MSCI France ETF worth $10,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWQ. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWQ opened at $36.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.52. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 12-month low of $22.46 and a 12-month high of $37.70.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

