Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,173 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of Curtiss-Wright worth $11,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 372,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,361,000 after buying an additional 148,871 shares during the last quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at about $524,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 256.5% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Harry Jakubowitz sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $33,664.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,652.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $41,909.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,110 shares in the company, valued at $615,397.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,929 shares of company stock worth $3,322,834. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CW opened at $128.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.15. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $81.72 and a twelve month high of $130.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $668.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.07 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 9.96%. Analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.35%.

Several research firms have commented on CW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

