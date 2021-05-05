Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,805,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,352 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.30% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions worth $10,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,203.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 71,615 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 700,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 25,327 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 4,344.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 117,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEX stock opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $836.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 3.52. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.50.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.71 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 24.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.11%. The company’s revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.44.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

