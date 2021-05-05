Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $10.28 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,094,024,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,323,935,000 after buying an additional 2,260,739 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 264.5% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,573,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,061,000 after buying an additional 1,142,197 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $937,646,000 after acquiring an additional 755,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,659,000 after acquiring an additional 733,987 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS stock opened at $214.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.53. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.85 and a 52-week high of $215.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.21.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

