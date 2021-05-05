Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $10.67 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,390 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $10,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

URI stock opened at $329.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $322.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.26 and a 1-year high of $341.00.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on URI. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.07.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

