Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $11.07 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,783 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $11,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on BMY. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.81.

NYSE:BMY opened at $63.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.06. The company has a market cap of $142.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -581.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $54.07 and a 52-week high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.