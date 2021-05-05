Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $9.36 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) by 94.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,716,836 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USHY. OTA Financial Group L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 51,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 7,067 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,597,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000.

BATS:USHY opened at $41.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.14 and a 200-day moving average of $40.92.

