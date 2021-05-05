Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 20,232 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,677 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,232 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.26% of M.D.C. worth $9,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDC. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 61.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 85,920 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the third quarter worth $537,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the third quarter worth $219,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 123.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 25,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the third quarter worth $308,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Leslie B. Fox sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $236,082.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Berman sold 9,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $486,247.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,406 shares of company stock worth $9,243,404 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

MDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

NYSE MDC opened at $59.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.11. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.78 and a twelve month high of $62.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.78%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

