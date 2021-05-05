Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 30,139 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 43.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,139 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Life Storage worth $8,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Life Storage by 48.9% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 132,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,399,000 after buying an additional 43,532 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the first quarter worth $222,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Life Storage by 88.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 50.0% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 50.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage stock opened at $94.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.11 and a 1-year high of $96.39.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Life Storage’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

LSI has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.50.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.