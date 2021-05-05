Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.340-0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.90 billion-$6.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.80 billion.Flex also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 1.600-1.750 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FLEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Flex from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flex from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.50.

NASDAQ FLEX traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $17.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,527,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,050,745. Flex has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Flex will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Francois Barbier sold 128,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $2,152,479.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 24,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $472,899.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 273,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,652,107. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

