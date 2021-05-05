Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.600-1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $25 billion-$26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.68 billion.Flex also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.60-1.75 EPS.

NASDAQ FLEX traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $17.66. 8,527,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,050,745. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.46. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Flex has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $20.04.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Flex will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flex from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Flex from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flex currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.50.

In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 121,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $2,026,728.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Francois Barbier sold 128,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $2,152,479.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 273,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,652,107. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

