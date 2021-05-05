Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Position Reduced by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,330 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,503 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Fortinet worth $15,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 375.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 38,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Pritchard Capital cut their price target on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.26.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $206.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.87, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.20. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.70 and a 52-week high of $209.39.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.81, for a total value of $1,117,460.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,299.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $928,348.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,075,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,046,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,525 shares of company stock worth $11,429,483 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

