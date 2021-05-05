Fossil Group (FOSL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Fossil Group has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The accessories brand company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

NASDAQ:FOSL opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. Fossil Group has a 1 year low of $2.69 and a 1 year high of $28.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $637.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.75.

Separately, TheStreet cut Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In other news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $1,062,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steve Andrew Evans sold 50,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $709,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.