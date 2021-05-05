Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Stake Trimmed by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Fox Factory worth $5,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fox Factory during the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000.

In other Fox Factory news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $7,066,906.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $579,349.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,658,736.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $153.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.33 and a 200-day moving average of $117.09. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $50.62 and a 52 week high of $166.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.51, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $262.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.61 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

FOXF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Fox Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.71.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

