Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 132,678 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,212,029 shares.The stock last traded at $3.74 and had previously closed at $3.40.

FI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Frank’s International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th.

The firm has a market cap of $847.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.06.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $94.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.28 million. Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 72.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Frank’s International will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 166,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 76,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 7,032 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Frank’s International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frank’s International during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 15,330 shares during the period. 49.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

