Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.
FSNUY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Nord/LB reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, February 19th.
FSNUY stock opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.17. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $13.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.36.
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile
Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.
