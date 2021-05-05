Fuel Tech (FTEK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect Fuel Tech to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 21.29% and a negative net margin of 33.30%.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

Fuel Tech stock opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.96 million, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 6.08. Fuel Tech has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $7.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average of $3.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuel Tech in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources, which includes low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ULNB, OFA, and SNCR components, as well as downsized SCR catalyst, Ammonia Injection Grid, and Graduated Straightening Grid systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.