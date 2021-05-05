Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) Market Capitalization Achieves $25.60 Million

Galatasaray Fan Token (CURRENCY:GAL) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. During the last week, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Galatasaray Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $25.60 million and approximately $867,510.00 worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can now be bought for about $7.30 or 0.00012803 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00070124 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $150.80 or 0.00264523 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $653.15 or 0.01145726 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00031417 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $418.40 or 0.00733950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,149.22 or 1.00249012 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Galatasaray Fan Token Profile

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. Galatasaray Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/galatasaray . The official message board for Galatasaray Fan Token is medium.com/socios . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GalatasaraySK and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is an app for football fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support. Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) refers to the club Galatasaray. “

Buying and Selling Galatasaray Fan Token

