Gartner (NYSE:IT) Authorizes Stock Buyback Plan

Gartner (NYSE:IT) declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

IT stock traded up $5.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.94. 1,243,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,273. Gartner has a 12 month low of $106.57 and a 12 month high of $239.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.32. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gartner will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IT. TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.67.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total transaction of $900,651.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total value of $8,223,774.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,242,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,056,102.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

