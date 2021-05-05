Genesis Shards Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.35 Million (GS)

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 5th. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be purchased for about $1.76 or 0.00003073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Genesis Shards has a total market cap of $21.18 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded 28.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00067339 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.24 or 0.00263949 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $657.53 or 0.01147569 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00031685 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.00 or 0.00726030 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,226.47 or 0.99875166 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Genesis Shards

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

