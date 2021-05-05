Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Down 7.4%

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)’s share price traded down 7.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $84.32 and last traded at $84.47. 4,643 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 231,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.78 and its 200 day moving average is $81.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.75 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Patrick Burns sold 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $242,050.00. Also, VP Jeffrey J. Watorek sold 4,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $432,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. CWM LLC raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 202.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 634.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

