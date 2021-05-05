Gibson Energy Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of GEI stock traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$23.30. The company had a trading volume of 311,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,681. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.16. The company has a market cap of C$3.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of C$17.60 and a 12 month high of C$25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.34, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$1.32 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Firstegy cut Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price objective on Gibson Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CSFB downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Gibson Energy to an “underperform” rating and set a C$22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$23.71.

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

