Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Up to $10.53

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.53, but opened at $11.22. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $10.98, with a volume of 150 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.81.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Global Blue Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global Blue Group by 503.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 15,937 shares during the last quarter. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Global Blue Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $594,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Blue Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,873,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Global Blue Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,270,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.

