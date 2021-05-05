Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $14,740,260.55. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total value of $107,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,496,382.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,231,757. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $205.50 on Wednesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.33 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The firm has a market cap of $60.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.32, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Compass Point cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Global Payments from $197.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.14.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

