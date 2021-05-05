Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,317 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3,632.2% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 74,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 72,208 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000.

LIT opened at $61.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.24. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $74.83.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

