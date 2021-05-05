Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Trading Down 8.1%

Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) were down 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.18 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 119,718 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 39,682,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Globalstar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.55 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.32.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Globalstar by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,463 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 15,750 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Globalstar Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)
Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.
