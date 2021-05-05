Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Trading Down 8.1%

Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) were down 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.18 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 119,718 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 39,682,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Globalstar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.55 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.32.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 27.62% and a negative net margin of 98.82%. The company had revenue of $33.17 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Globalstar by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,463 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 15,750 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globalstar Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

