GoHealth (GOCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. GoHealth has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $445.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.31 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect GoHealth to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GOCO opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.75. GoHealth has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $26.25.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of GoHealth from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of GoHealth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

In other news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 113,171 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,699,828.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 113,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,699,828.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anita Pramoda acquired 10,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $103,596.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,275 shares in the company, valued at $222,527.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

