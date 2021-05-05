Gossip Coin Price Up 37.3% Over Last 7 Days (GOSS)

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Gossip Coin has a market capitalization of $34,079.07 and approximately $1.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gossip Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gossip Coin has traded 37.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

About Gossip Coin

Gossip Coin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official website is gossipcoin.net . Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS

According to CryptoCompare, “The original GOSSIP Coin project was launched in May 2018. The idea behind the name was to realize a social media project. But that didn’t happen. The work to revive the GOSSIP started in early December 2018. The plan was to create a completely new blockchain based on the PIVX codebase. After careful consideration, the project team decided to fork the source code of the PHORE blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Gossip Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gossip Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gossip Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

