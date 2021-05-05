Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.190-6.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $919.90 million-$919.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $925.08 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.19 EPS.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock remained flat at $$106.91 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,301. Grand Canyon Education has a 1-year low of $75.64 and a 1-year high of $115.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.97 and its 200 day moving average is $96.42.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $238.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Grand Canyon Education from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grand Canyon Education has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.75.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,200 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total value of $240,636.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,453.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 10,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.67, for a total value of $1,086,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,736.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,200 shares of company stock worth $12,190,336. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

