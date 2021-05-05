Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.100-2.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $263.50 million-$263.50 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.190-6.190 EPS.

Shares of LOPE remained flat at $$106.91 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 226,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,301. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.97 and its 200-day moving average is $96.42. Grand Canyon Education has a 1-year low of $75.64 and a 1-year high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $238.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.14 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOPE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Grand Canyon Education from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.75.

In other news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $3,258,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,594 shares in the company, valued at $15,707,246.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total value of $7,604,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,166,485.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,200 shares of company stock worth $12,190,336. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

