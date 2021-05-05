Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.090-1.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $202 million-$202 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.07 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.190-6.190 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on LOPE. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Grand Canyon Education from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.75.

NASDAQ:LOPE remained flat at $$106.91 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,301. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.42. Grand Canyon Education has a 1-year low of $75.64 and a 1-year high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $238.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.14 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.67, for a total transaction of $1,086,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,736.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total value of $240,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,453.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,200 shares of company stock worth $12,190,336. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

