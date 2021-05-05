Great Ajax (AJX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Great Ajax to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. On average, analysts expect Great Ajax to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AJX stock opened at $12.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $277.71 million, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.78. Great Ajax has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Great Ajax from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Great Ajax from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Great Ajax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

