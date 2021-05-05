GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 22,241 shares.The stock last traded at $13.31 and had previously closed at $13.23.

GHG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.08.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.10). GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Analysts forecast that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHG. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,150,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 84.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 61,489 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter worth about $683,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter worth about $679,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,522,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,198,000 after purchasing an additional 44,113 shares during the period.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 34 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 3,957 hotels with 290,026 rooms in operation covering 339 cities in China, and an additional 949 hotels with 68,522 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

