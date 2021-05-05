Gulden Achieves Market Capitalization of $20.24 Million (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. In the last seven days, Gulden has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0373 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. Gulden has a market cap of $20.24 million and approximately $347,287.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $353.34 or 0.00616364 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004856 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00007013 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 543,006,118 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

