Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 37,957 Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 669,893 shares of the LED producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,957 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.60% of Cree worth $72,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,455,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Cree by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 877,317 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $92,908,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cree by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 828,228 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $87,709,000 after purchasing an additional 482,845 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Cree by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 775,882 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $82,166,000 after purchasing an additional 50,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Cree in the fourth quarter worth $72,793,000.

Get Cree alerts:

CREE has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen raised Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Cree from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Charter Equity raised Cree from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Shares of CREE stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $94.54. 14,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,864,039. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.42 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.46 and a 200 day moving average of $101.14. Cree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.31 and a fifty-two week high of $129.90.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.39 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. Cree’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $1,733,631.68. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.