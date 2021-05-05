Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,399,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,365 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.9% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.08% of AbbVie worth $151,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 260.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABBV traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.21. 116,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,264,718. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $115.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.98.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.17%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.94.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

