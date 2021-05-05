Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $216.38 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 607,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,290 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 1.2% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.06% of Mastercard worth $216,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 3,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.26.

In related news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 339,529 shares of company stock worth $116,725,147 in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MA traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $375.50. The company had a trading volume of 43,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,152,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $263.96 and a 1 year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

