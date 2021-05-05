Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $60.16 Million Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 675,616 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 1.10% of Maximus worth $60,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Maximus by 25.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,199 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 663 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $950,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,045,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMS traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $91.60. 2,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.84. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.52.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.46 million. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.04%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMS. Raymond James lifted their price target on Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

