Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 44.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,791 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.61% of IPG Photonics worth $68,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the first quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPGP traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.88. 11,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,009. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.32 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.78. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $136.20 and a 12-month high of $262.55. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.11 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.77.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total transaction of $661,343.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,304,137.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $356,024.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,896,233.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,888 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

