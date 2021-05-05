Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.39

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$36.39 and last traded at C$35.98, with a volume of 7961 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$35.41.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cormark increased their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Hardwoods Distribution to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC increased their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$767.90 million and a P/E ratio of 20.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.65 and a 200-day moving average price of C$28.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.17.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$308.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$301.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Hardwoods Distribution Inc. will post 2.4999998 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Hardwoods Distribution’s payout ratio is currently 19.32%.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

