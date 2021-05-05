Hellenic Coin Trading Up 17.3% This Week (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. In the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $3.97 or 0.00006994 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a total market cap of $277.57 million and approximately $244,558.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hellenic Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.89 or 0.00598718 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005248 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000860 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002456 BTC.

About Hellenic Coin

Hellenic Coin (HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hellenic Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hellenic Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.