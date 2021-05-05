Helmet.insure (HELMET) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.24 Million

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be purchased for about $2.06 or 0.00003634 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Helmet.insure has a total market capitalization of $61.95 million and $1.24 million worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Helmet.insure has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Helmet.insure alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00070176 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.05 or 0.00264152 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $643.79 or 0.01133328 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00031545 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.70 or 0.00731790 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,880.72 or 1.00132527 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Helmet.insure Coin Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,006,185 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Helmet.insure Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helmet.insure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helmet.insure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Helmet.insure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helmet.insure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.