HempCoin (THC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.82 Million

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. In the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $5.82 million and approximately $5,929.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,204.61 or 1.00346174 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00044672 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00010518 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.32 or 0.00219824 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001769 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 261,769,152 coins and its circulating supply is 261,634,002 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

