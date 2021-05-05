Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Hits New 12-Month High at $325.96

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $325.96 and last traded at $313.04, with a volume of 215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $312.99.

The company has a market cap of $665.82 million, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 37,748 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,462 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 66.7% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,901 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 246.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,154 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the first quarter worth $511,000. 34.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

