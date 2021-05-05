Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Hits New 12-Month High at $325.96

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $325.96 and last traded at $313.04, with a volume of 215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $312.99.
The company has a market cap of $665.82 million, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%.
About Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)
Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.
