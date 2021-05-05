Hollencrest Capital Management Acquires 2,056 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 158.9% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 19,605 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,713,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,707,000 after acquiring an additional 17,340 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Insight Financial Services now owns 83,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 9,418 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IGSB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.78. The company had a trading volume of 18,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,283,732. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.47 and a 52 week high of $55.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.95.

