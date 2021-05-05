Hollencrest Capital Management Acquires 4,100 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.49. 481,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,425,303. The stock has a market cap of $144.00 billion, a PE ratio of -586.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $54.07 and a 12 month high of $67.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.81.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

