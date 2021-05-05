Hollencrest Capital Management Acquires 554 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,099 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA stock traded up $9.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $583.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,277,729. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $570.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $545.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.30 billion, a PE ratio of 96.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $291.29 and a 1 year high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.84.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Insiders have sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 in the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

