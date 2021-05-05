Hollencrest Capital Management Increases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,323 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $2,141,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,134,524,000 after buying an additional 1,177,026 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,845,000 after buying an additional 7,151,405 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,195,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,932,489,000 after buying an additional 994,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,192,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,211,918. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.52. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $230.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.