Hollencrest Capital Management Makes New $3.15 Million Investment in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 80,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth about $24,204,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in GoodRx during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GDRX traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,849. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.77 and a 200 day moving average of $43.90. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.39 and a twelve month high of $64.22. The company has a current ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.01 million. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other GoodRx news, CEO Douglas Joseph Hirsch sold 131,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.14, for a total value of $4,867,791.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,034 shares in the company, valued at $9,694,802.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $503,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,957,616 shares of company stock worth $71,468,673.

GDRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoodRx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.87.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools to enables consumers compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that can be used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

